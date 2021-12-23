Europe Digital Therapeutics Market 20.6% Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast Analysis Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Europe Digital Therapeutics Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The European digital therapeutics market was valued at $503.48 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,274.03 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Digital therapeutics provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. It is driven by software programs and devices to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Digital therapeutics software application can be used independently or in combination with devices, medications, or any other therapies to provide patient care and health outcomes. These products incorporate advanced technology, best practices regarding the design, usability, clinical validation, and data security.

These products are reviewed and approved by regulatory bodies before use. Furthermore, digital therapeutics empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.

Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps, growth in need to control healthcare cost, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the Europe digital therapeutics market.

However, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries and patient data privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Hence, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2026. On the contrary, emerging markets are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market players in the future.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of Europe regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate this region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Europe digital therapeutics market is provided.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

– Medtronic Plc.

– Novartis International AG (Pear Therapeutics, Inc.)

– Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

– Voluntis, Inc.

– Ada Health GmbH

– Cognifit ltd

– Caterna Vision GmbH

– Sonormed GmbH

– Kaia Health

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– GlaxoSmithKline

– Veeva Systems

– Syneos Health

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Application

o Diabetes

o Obesity

o Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

o Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

o Respiratory Disease

o Smoking Cessation

o Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)

o Others

– By Product Type

o Software

o Device

– By Product Type

o Business-to-Business (B2B)

? Employer

? Healthcare Provider

? Others

o Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

? Patient

? Caregiver

– By Country

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR832

