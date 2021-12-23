Cloud ERP Market Size 2021, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Forecast 2030

Cloud ERP market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cloud ERP market by region.

The cloud ERP adoption in SME segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9%’ whereas large enterprise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecasted years 2015-2020′ respectively.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The Indian cloud ERP market is comparatively less mature than other markets in the world but expected to grow in the future due to increasing demand from SME’s. The increased competition and globalization have become the key drivers for SME’s to deploy ERP on cloud to minimise infrastructure cost. The factors such as low IT manpower’ low operational cost’ data backup and recovery and Ubiquitous access are encouraging SME’s to move ERP on cloud.

Some of the major providers of ERP on cloud are Oracle’ Ramco’ SAP’ Wipro and etc. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Cloud ERP market in India’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Indian Market

ERP vendors are now focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as the market is huge and are consistently trying to include more features in their solution offerings and provide vertical solutions to meet specific industry standards and needs. Large vendors’ as a part of their expansion strategy’ will continue to acquire small players in the market. As the India region is expecting a high growth in industrial and infrastructure sector in the next five years’ major vendors are looking to strengthen their partner base in this region.

The cloud ERP considerably reduces the investments required in the alternative IT resources and offers greater flexibility. Hence’ enterprises are shifting from on-premise to cloud ERP. Feature of accessing ERP from mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets would increase adoption of cloud ERP and become more competitive. The overall ERP market in India is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by the cloud ERP adoption among enterprises of all sizes.

The cloud ERP market again is mainly driven by the cost advantages and flexibility which it brings to the organization. The SME segment is expected to drive cloud ERP market more than that of large enterprises. The cloud ERP adoption in SME segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9%’ whereas large enterprise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecasted years 2015-2020′ respectively.

Key Players Covered in the Report

EPICOR Software Corporation

NetSuite Inc.

Ramco Systems Ltd

INFOR

QAD INC

