Saudi Arabia Medical Bandages Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Report Ocean presents a new report on Saudi Arabia Medical Bandages Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Saudi Arabia medical bandages market accounted for $136 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $213 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

Medical bandages are defined as a strip or piece of cloth made using different materials such as cotton, and is used in management of a wound. Furthermore, a bandage is used to bind a dressing to the wound. In addition, medical bandages are also employed for application of firm pressure to a soft tissue injury. Some areas of medicine where medical bandages are used include surgeries, sport injuries, ulcer wounds, and elastic bandage.

Moreover, medical bandages are also used to treat and protect traumatic & laceration wounds and burn wounds. Furthermore, there are different types of medical bandages available in the market such as cohesive bandages, gauze bandages, adhesive bandages, and elastic bandage. These bandages are employed to attain various benefits such as cohesive bandages stick to themselves to provide compression. In addition, these bandages can be removed easily without causing the pain of waxing hair. Similarly, gauze bandages are mainly used to isolate the wound after disinfection.

The major factor that contributes toward the growth of the medical bandages market include surge in number of sport injuries. Furthermore, other factors such as rise in number of surgical procedures and increase in healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in demand for medical bandages and surge in the number of accident cases contributes toward the growth of the market. In addition, there has been a rapid rise in geriatric population in Saudi Arabia, which leads to surge in prevalence of chronic disorders such as prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, atherosclerosis, and others.

Furthermore, these chronic conditions require surgical procedures for treatment, which in turn require the use of medical bandages. Thus, surge in geriatric population is a major factor that fuels the growth of the medical bandages market in Saudi Arabia

In addition, rise in the adoption of medical bandages due to surge in awareness related to the benefits associated with their use also contribute to the growth of the market. However, availability of advanced wound care products restricts the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market growth. In contradiction, better access to healthcare services in the country is expected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for the medical bandage market in future.

The medical bandages market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into gauze bandage, adhesive bandage, cohesive bandages and elastic bandage. By application, it is classified into surgical wounds, traumatic & laceration wounds, burns, ulcers, sport injuries and other wounds. By end user, the medical bandage market size is studied for hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Major players operating in the market include The National Medical Products Co., Ltd., (Damad), Dukal Corporation, Dynarex Corporation., Medline Industries, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., NICHIBAN Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, The 3M Company, Medtronic plc., and Cardinal Health.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current medical bandages market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

List of key players profiled in the report

– Cardinal Health.

– DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

– Dukal Corporation

– Dynarex Corporation.

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Medtronic plc.

– NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.

– Smith & Nephew plc

– The National Medical Products Co., Ltd., (Damad)

– The 3M Company

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Nitto Denko Corporation

– Beiersdorf

Key Market Segments

– By Product

o Gauze bandage

o Adhesive Bandage

o Cohesive Bandages

o Elastic bandage

By Application

o Surgical wounds

o Traumatic & Laceration Wounds

o Burns

o Ulcers

o Sport Injuries

o Other Wounds

By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Saudi Arabia Medical Bandages Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

