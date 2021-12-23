Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Share 2021 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by region.

The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the period from 2015-2020.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The ETRM systems are mainly covered by vendor Support and Maintenance’ SaaS/hosted’ Implementation and Consulting technologies. The overall ETRM market is expected to grow as Energy companies today face changing market and regulatory environments that place extraordinary demands on Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) software systems.

The Energy Industry are using the ETRM systems to help them tackle multiple needs like regulatory compliance’ reduce risk coverage & to speed up the trading activities. Some of the key vendors in this market are OpenLink Financial LLC’ Triple Point Technology’ Allegro and Eka. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The main objective of this study is to understand the global ETRM market. The focus is on different energy trading and risk management software available in the global market with special focus on vendor license’ vendor services’ vendor S&M’ and software as a service (SaaS) /hosted services. The report should present industry structure of ETRM penetration in different industry sectors. The report needs to discuss the total market size of the global ETRM Market and its segments. The future outlook is an important part of the report’ which gives an idea of industry performance in near future. In addition’ there are many players helping the industry to grow’ out of which few are discussed in this report.

The market estimates for global ETRM Market for 2015 is $1’140.1 million. The estimated market for 2020 is $1’351.6 driven by all segments of the industry. The high growth has come mainly from vendor license and vendor service sector. SaaS/hosted services is expected to make rapid growth in the next five years; expected to grow by at least 19.4%. The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by oil & products industry.

The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the period from 2015-2020. The oil & products industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% followed by Natural Gas Liquids (NGL’S) industry at a CAGR of 2.3% during the period from 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

OpenLink Financial LLC

Triple Point Technology

Eka Software Solutions

Allegro development corporation

SunGard Financial Systems

SAP

Accenture

Sapient

Ventyx

Trayport

Calvus

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

