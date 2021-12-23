Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Report Ocean presents a new report on global hernia repair devices and consumables market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at $4,742 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Hernia is a medical condition where an organ or fatty tissue bulges out through a weak spot. Hernia repair is a surgical operation for the treatment of hernia and is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures worldwide. Approximately three million hernia procedures are performed worldwide, among them about 1.2 million hernia repair procedures are performed alone in the U.S. every year. Laparoscopic hernia repair surgery and open tension-free repair surgery are two popular methods for hernia repair. These surgeries are performed with the help of fixation devices and consumables (mesh)-based surgery.

There is an increase in the demand for hernia repair devices and consumables due to the high acceptance of tension-free hernia repair procedures, surge in demand for advanced mesh, increase in adoption of robotic surgeries, and rise in prevalence of hernia. However, high cost of hernia repair surgeries and inconsistent reimbursement policies hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of novel products by key vendors such as biological mesh and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, surgery type, hernia type, and region. By product, it is bifurcated into fixation devices and consumables. Fixation devices are further segmented into tack and other fixation devices, where the tack segment is further sub-segmented into absorbable tack and non-absorbable tack. The consumables segment comprises mesh, which is further segmented into synthetic material mesh and biological material mesh. Synthetic material mesh is of two types, namely, absorbable mesh and non-absorbable mesh. On the basis of surgery type, it is categorized into open tension-free repair surgery and laparoscopic surgery. By hernia type, it is classified into incisional hernia, umbilical hernia, inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, and other hernia. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Allergan Plc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Baxter International Inc.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

– Cook Medical, Inc.

– Herniamesh S.r.l.

– Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

– Medtronic Plc.

– The Cooper Companies, Inc.

– W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Integra LifeSciences

– Insightra medical

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

? Fixation Devices

– Tack

? Absorbable Tack

? Non-absorbable Tack

– Other Fixation Devices

? Consumables

– Mesh

? Synthetic Material Mesh

– Absorbable Mesh

– Non-absorbable Mesh

? Biological Material Mesh

– By Surgery Type

? Open Tension-free Repair Surgery

? Laparoscopic Surgery

– By Hernia Type

? Incisional Hernia

? Umbilical Hernia

? Inguinal Hernia

? Femoral Hernia

? Other Hernia

By Region

? North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

? Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the hernia repair devices and consumables market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

