mHealth Market Size CAGR 22.3% 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Report Ocean presents a new report on global mHealth market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The mHealth market accounted for $46,048 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $230,419 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global mHealth market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Electronic health (eHealth) is defined as collection and storage of patient data on a computer. Furthermore, Mobile health (mHealth) is a branch of eHealth, which involves the use of mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, wearable devices, personal digitals assistants (PDAs), and others to collect and store medical data. In addition, mHealth majorly involves the use of mobile and wireless technologies, which are deployed in monitoring and treatment of several acute and chronic disorders.

Some of the other services, offered by the use of mHealth include, prevention of diseases, diagnosis of diseases, and wellness & healthcare system strengthening solutions. In addition, some of the clinical fields that use mHealth devices and services include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory, neurology, and others. Furthermore, some of the mHealth devices present in the market include blood glucose meter, BP monitors, pulse oximetry, neurological monitors, cardiac monitors, and others.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the mHealth market include rise in prevalence of lifestyle disorders. Furthermore, factors such as technological innovations, and favorable government initiatives also boost the growth of the mHealth market. In addition, integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market.

Moreover, affordability of smartphones and rise in adoption of mHealth among medical professionals also boost the growth of the market.

However, weak reimbursement coverage associated with mHealth and lack of technological awareness among the aging population hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, lucrative growth potential offered by untapped market of developing economies offers a lucrative opportunity for the mHealth market.

The global mHealth market is segmented on the basis of device, service, stakeholder, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market.

By device, the market is divided into blood glucose meter, BP monitors, pulse oximetry, neurological monitors, cardiac monitors, apnea & sleep monitors, wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters, and others. By service, it is classified into prevention, diagnostic services, monitoring services, treatment, and wellness & healthcare system strengthening solutions. By stakeholder, it is divided into mobile operators, device vendors, healthcare providers, and Application & Content Players.

By application, it is classified into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, neurology diseases, and others. By region, the mHealth market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, rest of Middle East), and Latin America & Africa.

Major players operating in the market include Bayer Healthcare., Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Omron Corporation, Samsung Group, and Sanofi.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global antihypertensive market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

List of key players profiled in the report

– Bayer Healthcare

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Dexcom, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Masimo Corporation

– Medtronic plc

– Omron Corporation

– Samsung Group

– Sanofi

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

– SoftServe, Inc.,

Key Market Segments

– By Type

o mHealth Devices

o Blood Glucose Meters

o BP Monitors

o Pulse Oximetry

o Neurological Monitors

o Cardiac Monitors

o Apnea & Sleep Monitors

o Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters

o Others

o mHealth Services

o Prevention

o Diagnostic Services

o Monitoring Services

o Treatment

o Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

By Stakeholders

o Mobile Operators

o Device Vendors

o Healthcare Providers

o Application & Content Players

By Application

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Diabetes

o Respiratory Diseases

o Neurological Diseases

o Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Russia

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Middle East

? Saudi Arabia

? Kuwait

? UAE

? Qatar

? Bahrain

? Oman

? Rest of Middle East

o Latin America

? Latin America

? Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the mHealth market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

