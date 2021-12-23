Laparoscopy Devices Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global laparoscopy devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global laparoscopy devices market was valued at $12,067.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,907.05 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global laparoscopy devices market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine organs inside the abdomen or pelvic cavities by inserting a laparoscope through a small incision in the abdomen. A laparoscope comprises a long, thin tube with high-intensity light and high-resolution camera attached in the front. The camera transmits images to the monitor as it travels through the abdomen.

Laparoscopy is used for diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cysts, and fibroids. Rise in cases of morbid obesity at global level is the major factor that drives the market growth. In addition, growth in bariatric surgeries performed globally to reduce weight enhances the market growth.

As per data published by the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), in 2018, the total number of bariatric surgeries performed in America alone were 252,000. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of these devices restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices in the market offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global laparoscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot-assisted surgical systems, suction or irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, accessories, and others. By application, it is categorized into general surgery, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, and others.

General surgery application is further classified into cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, appendectomies, anti-reflux surgeries, and others, whereas bariatric surgery application is classified into gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric banding, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

In addition, the energy devices segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead throughout the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the field of energy devices that aids in more precise and safe laparoscopic procedures. The bariatric surgery segment possesses high market potential, owing to surge in number of gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding surgeries.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as technologically advanced laparoscopy surgeries and significant increase in bariatric surgeries due to high number of obese populations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global laparoscopy devices market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– ConMed Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

– Karl Storz SE & CO. KG

– Medtronic plc (Covidien)

– Olympus Corporation

– Richard Wolf GmbH

– Smith & Nephew plc

– Stryker Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

o Laparoscopes

o Energy Devices

o Insufflators

o Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

o Suction or Irrigation Systems

o Closure Devices

o Hand Instruments

o Access Devices

o Accessories

o Others

– By Application

o General Surgery

? Cholecystectomies

? Hernia Repairs

? Appendectomies

? Anti-Reflux Surgeries

? Others

o Bariatric Surgery

? Gastric Bypass

? Sleeve Gastrectomy

? Gastric Banding

? Others

o Gynecological Surgery

o Urological Surgery

o Colorectal Surgery

o Others

– By End User

? Hospitals

? Clinics

? Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the laparoscopy devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

