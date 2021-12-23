CMOS image sensor Market Size and share 2021 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook 2030

CMOS image sensor market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the CMOS image sensor market by region.

The global CMOS image sensor market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8.4% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Report Title: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market By Technology (Front side-illuminated (FSI) CMOS Image Sensor and Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Image Sensor), By Application (Mobile & Computing, Industrial/Aerospace/Defense, Automotive, Medical, Security& Surveillance, and Others), and By Region (Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA) – Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global CMOS Image Sensor Market by technology (Front side-illuminated (FSI) CMOS image sensor and Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS image sensor), by application (Mobile & Computing, Industrial/Aerospace/Defense, Automotive, Medical, Security & Surveillance, and Others), and by region (Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA). The market research report identifies Sony, Samsung, OmniVision, and ON Semiconductor as the major players operating in the global CMOS image sensors market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Overview: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

Report ocean market research report predicts that the global CMOS image sensor market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8.4% during the forecast period 2019-2025. CMOS image sensors have become the digital eye of vision-based intelligent systems. The market for image sensors is driven by various factors which includes:

(1) Rising adoption of smartphones with a dual and triple-camera system

(2) Increasing potential of vision-based ADAS applications

(3) Ongoing transition towards intelligent video surveillance solutions

Image-based sensing has become the key component of data source for many applications and the need for image-driven data is expanding across industries. Market share for image sensors for automotive applications is certainly gaining market share due to increasing adoption of image sensor based advanced driver assistance system and growing interest in commercializing autonomous vehicles. Some of the key applications of where the image sensor is used in automobiles include driver state monitoring, night vision, object detection, parking assistance, lane change assistance, and others. For example, high dynamic range CMOS sensor-based cameras are used to identify vehicles during fog and identifying vehicles/objects despite glare due to headlights.

Sony dominates the global CMOS image sensor market in 2018 because of its established leadership position in the mobile phone product segment. Till 2016, the major scope of the CMOS image sensor market was majorly limited to smartphone applications. Currently, the scenario is changing due to the increasing use cases of CMOS image sensor for applications such as automotive, surveillance AR/VR, and others. As a result, emerging players are focusing on strengthening their market position with differentiated technology and product innovation dedicated to specific applications.

Additionally, the transforming landscape of driver assistance solutions is increasing the market potential of the global CMOS image sensor market. Image sensor manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing automotive-grade image sensor product line with advanced functionalities such as dual conversion gain (DCG) technology, artifact-free motion capture, LED flicker mitigation (LFM), and others.

Market Segmentation: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

The global CMOS image sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the global CMOS image sensor market is segmented into Front-illuminated (FSI) CMOS, and Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor. The backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS image sensor was the dominant segment in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to its superior performance in low light conditions. The BSI segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Based on application, the global CMOS image sensor market is segmented into mobile & computing, industrial/aerospace/defense, automotive, medical, security & surveillance, and others. The mobile & computing segment was the dominant segment accounted for more than 75% of the market share in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of smartphones with tri/four cameras and OEMs are increasingly focusing on strengthening product appeal by introducing mobile handsets featuring 3D sensing technology.

Regional Outlook: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

Regionally, the global CMOS image sensor market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In 2018, the Asia Pacific was the dominant region in the global CMOS image sensor market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing smartphone penetration and the presence of majority of smartphone manufacturing companies in this region.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

The report covers and analyzes the CMOS images market. Vendors are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolio for various application segment. On the technological front, it is observed that vendors research and development are focused on the development of smaller pixel technologies, global shutter CMOS image sensor with dual in-pixel charge domain memory, and ultra-thin designs.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

– Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

– SAMSUNG

– OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

– ON Semiconductor

– STMicroelectronics

– Panasonic Corporation

– SK HYNIX INC

– GalaxyCore Inc.

– Himax Technologies, Inc.

– SmartSens Technology

Benefits:

The report on the CMOS image sensor market contains an in-depth analysis of vendors, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views, and competitive landscape. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global CMOS image sensor market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenarios, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists, CMOS image sensor manufacturers, packing foundries, assembly and test service companies to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to make better decisions.

Key Segments of the Report Include:

– Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Technology

o Frontside-illuminated (FSI) CMOS Sensor

o Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor

– Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Application

o Mobile & Computing

o Industrial/Aerospace/Defense

o Automotive

o Medical

o Security & Surveillance

o Others

– Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Geography

o Americas

o Asia Pacific

o Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

