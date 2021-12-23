Smart Water Metering Market, Share-Size Estimate 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

Smart Water Metering Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Water Metering, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Water Metering size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global smart water metering market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Global Smart Water Metering Market: By Type (Automated Meter Reading [AMR] and Advanced Metering Infrastructure [AMI]); By Component (Endpoint Hardware’ Network Infrastructure’ Installation’ and Others); and By Region (Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa): Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The study on “global smart water metering market” details the market size and analysis across various segments’ which include Type (Automated Meter Reading [AMR] and Advanced Metering Infrastructure [AMI]); Component (Endpoint Hardware’ Network Infrastructure’ Installation’ and Others); and Region (Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa).

Overview: Smart Water Metering Market

The global smart water metering market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In recent years’ the demand for water has increased significantly due to climate changes and other factors such as increasing population and rapid urbanization. As a result’ governments across countries are heavily focusing on developing frameworks related to water management policies and a comprehensive strategy for long-term water resource management. This has pressurized water utilities to reduce water losses from both an environmental and financial standpoint.

Currently’ the technology development and adoption of advanced technologies’ such as IoT and analytics’ in the water sector is lagging when compared to other utilities such as electricity and gas. Moreover’ water systems in many countries are running on aged infrastructure’ and technologies that utilities rely on managing water are largely outdated’ which has resulted in increased non-revenue water (NRW).

Governments and utilities are emphasizing on reducing non-revenue water’ and transformation of aging water infrastructure with growing focus on developing sustainable water infrastructure. The market will witness demand for water metering solutions that can be integrated with smart communicating devices’ as rising focus on reducing the operating cost driving the global smart water metering market.

Emerging low power IoT connectivity technologies (NB-IoT) allow utilities to eliminate the need for investing in establishing their own communication infrastructure for remote meter reading’ a prominent trend likely to accelerate the growth of the global smart water metering market during the forecast period. Additionally’ increasing smart city initiatives and expanding urban landscape in developing economies are identified as opportunities anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart water metering market during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Additionally’ utilities operating in developed economies are mandated to meet certain guidelines and standards to eliminate the commercial loss – water that is incorrectly billed because of poor/incorrect metering and physical loss – leaks and theft from the water distribution system’ which is further accelerating the growth of the smart water metering market. Moreover’ advancement in IoT and sensing technologies’ declining deployment cost of IoT solutions’ and increasing focus on utilizing data-driven solutions to improve operating revenue of utilities are further fuelling the growth of smart water metering market.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis Smart Water Metering Market

The global smart water metering market is segmented based on type’ component’ and region. In terms of type’ the global smart water metering market is sub-segmented into automated meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The AMR segment dominated in 2018 and is expected to lose its market share to the AMI segment during the forecast period. This is primarily due to higher operating costs of AMR when compared to AMI since meter readers must still drive the routes.

The AMI system offers various water management capabilities such as enhanced tracking of flow patterns and water consumption’ ability to monitor changes in demands and trends’ and abnormalities in distribution network among others. By type’ AMI is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment attributed to its advanced water management capabilities of AMI system and increasing interest on smart grid solutions. In terms of component’ the global smart water metering market is sub-segmented into endpoint hardware’ network infrastructure’ installation’ and others.

Regional Analysis

In 2018′ the Americas was the dominant region in the global smart water metering market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing region in the global smart water metering market’ i.e.’ growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and expanding urban landscape along with increasing investment in smart city initiatives.

Benefits and Vendors

The report on smart water metering market contains an in-depth analysis of vendors’ which includes financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies’ and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Xylem Inc. (Sensus)’ Itron Inc.’ Badger Meter’ Inc.’ Kamstrup A/S’ Landis+Gyr.’ Neptune Technology Group’ Arad Group’ Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG’ Hubbell (Aclara Technologies LLC)’ and Mueller Water Products’ Inc.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global smart water metering market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends’ current market scenario’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

Key Segments of the Report Include:

> Smart Water Metering Market – By Type

o Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

o Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

> Smart Water Metering Market – By Component

o Endpoint Hardware

o Network Infrastructure

o Installation

o Others

> Smart Water Metering Market – By Region

o Americas

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa

Key Players Covered in the Report

Xylem Inc. (Sensus)’ Itron Inc.’ Badger Meter’ Inc.’ Kamstrup A/S’ Landis+Gyr.’ Neptune Technology Group’ Arad Group’ Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG’ Hubbell (Aclara Technologies LLC)’ and Mueller Water Products’ Inc

