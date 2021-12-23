Paul George scores 17 in return, Clippers top Kings 105-89

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) runs past Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game... Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) runs past Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif,. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/José luis Villegas)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball... Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif,. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/José luis Villegas)

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) pulls down a rebound between Los Angeles Clippers' Nicolas Batum (33) and Ivica Zubac (40) during the firs... Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) pulls down a rebound between Los Angeles Clippers' Nicolas Batum (33) and Ivica Zubac (40) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif,. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/José luis Villegas)

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) scores a basket in front of Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, during the first quarter of an... Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) scores a basket in front of Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif,. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/José luis Villegas)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 in his return to the Clippers' lineup, and Los Angeles held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89 on Wednesday night.

Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season.

Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

George had missed nearly two weeks with an elbow injury before being cleared to return. The seven-time All-Star struggled with his shot most of the game and was hit with a technical foul in the third quarter. He made a clutch 3-pointer as part of the Clippers’ game-ending 10-3 run.

Ibaka’s dunk put the Clippers ahead by 10 points early in the second quarter. Nicolas Batum later scored off an assist from George to make it 49-36, before Damian Jones scored for the Kings.

Sacramento shot 32.6% in the first half and never led.

After the Clippers extended their lead to 19 points following back-to-back dunks by Terance Mann and Zubac and a Bledsoe layup, the Kings made their best push and got within 71-66 on Moe Harkless’ shot that banked off the glass.

DEPLETED ROSTERS

Both teams were down several players who are in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. The Clippers were without Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr., while the Kings were missing De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, Alex Len, Louis King and Neemias Queta, along with interim coach Alvin Gentry.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Bledsoe picked up a technical in the third quarter. … Los Angeles scored only six points off 11 Sacramento turnovers in the first half. … The Clippers went 3-3 while George was out.

Kings: Richaun Holmes had four points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes. Holmes had missed the previous seven games with a right eye injury and wore protective goggles. … Buddy Hield missed his first nine shots and was 1 for 12 in the first half. … Sacramento signed guard Ade Murkey to a 10-day contract. Murkey had been playing for the Kings’ G-League team in Stockton.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Face the Nuggets in Los Angeles on Sunday. The visiting team has won each of the last three games between the two.

Kings: Host the Grizzlies on Sunday. Memphis has won its last five against Sacramento.

