Traore, George spark BYU to 54-39 victory over South Florida

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 12:54
HONOLULU (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 11 points and nine rebounds, Gideon George off the bench to score 11 and BYU breezed to a 54-39 win over South Florida in the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday night.

Alex Barcello added 10 points for the Cougars (10-2), while sophomore Caleb Lohner grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.

South Florida's 39 points on 25.8% shooting represented the worst marks by a BYU opponent this season. BYU scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Javon Greene had nine points to lead the Bulls (4-6). Caleb Murphy, who led USF in scoring heading into the contest with 13.0 points per game, scored five points on 1-of-9 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 14:57 GMT+08:00

