Roberts scores 26 to power Bradley past UTEP 73-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 12:59
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Terry Roberts had a season-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds as Bradley defeated UTEP 73-66 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday night.

Malevy Leons pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (7-6). Jayson Kent added 10 points.

Keonte Kennedy had 16 points for the Miners (7-5). Souley Boum and Jorell Saterfield both scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

