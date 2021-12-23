Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fausett lifts Southern Utah over Dixie State 87-59

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 13:07
Fausett lifts Southern Utah over Dixie State 87-59

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Southern Utah to an 87-59 win over Dixie State on Wednesday night.

Tevian Jones had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds (8-4), who won for a fourth straight time at home. Marquis Moore added 10 points.

Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 50-17 at the break. The Trailblazers' 17 points in the first half were a season low.

Dancell Leter had 13 points for the Trailblazers (7-6), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Cameron Gooden added 12 points. Hunter Schofield, Dixie State's second-leading scorer at 15 points per game, scored just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Southern Utah evened the season series against the Trailblazers. Dixie State defeated the Thunderbirds 83-76 on Nov. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 14:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
"