Han Kuo-yu has no plans to relive ‘Hanliu’ magic of 2018 next year

Han Kuo-yu fires an arrow into Kaoshiung harbor at a press conference while on the campaign trail in 2019. Han Kuo-yu fires an arrow into Kaoshiung harbor at a press conference while on the campaign trail in 2019. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Kuomintang’s (KMT) unlikely superstar candidate who rode a wave of populist support in 2018 to claim victory in the Kaoshiung mayoral election, has told the media he will not attempt the same stunt in 2022.

“It would be nonsensical to run,” Han told the media on Thursday (Dec. 23). “And I will not be announcing my next move.”

Han announced a book launch event for Jan. 2 in a recent Facebook post. When asked if he will announce his plans for 2022 at the book launch, Han replied he will not, according to CNA.

In an interview on the radio program “Down through the ages” (“千秋萬世”), Han said rumors that he will join the Taipei or Taoyuan City mayoral campaigns are just people blabbering rubbish. Many media programs have ulterior motives when discussing these topics, Han said, but their predictions are all imagined and have no factual basis.

KMT Legislator Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) said on Wednesday that Han most certainly will not be running for election next year — Han has told him as much. Yet Fu’s words sparked media speculation on just what is next for the increasingly unpredictable Han.

In March 2019, Han famously denied any interest in running for the presidency, citing his obligation to the people of Kaohsiung. By July, he was standing on a stadium in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District, accepting the KMT’s official nomination before an energetic crowd of “Han fans.”

Previously an obscure KMT member, Han came out of nowhere to become Mayor of Kaoshiung in 2018, riding a wave of popular support commonly referred to as "Hanliu" (”韓流“) a play upon the Chinese words for "Korean wave." Unfortunately for Han, his presidential race did not work out, and in 2020 he was recalled from office as Kaohsiung mayor in a referendum.