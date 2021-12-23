Alexa
Defense shines as Marist tops Bethune-Cookman 68-45

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 11:26
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Samkelo Cele had 18 points as Marist romped past Bethune-Cookman 68-45 on Wednesday night.

Jao Ituka added 13 points for the Red Foxes, who held the Wildcats to 21.3% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Marist opponent. Matt Herasme had 10 points and six rebounds for Marist (6-5). Victor Enoh added nine rebounds.

Bethune-Cookman totaled 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team. Damani McEntire had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-9). Joe French added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

