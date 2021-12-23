Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) services market was valued at $405.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1335.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

A thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) is a device that measures quantity of radiations emitting from radioactive materials, absorbed doses, equivalent doses, and other related statistics. On exposure of TLD to radiations discharged from industries or power plants, the electrons in the dosimetry system get triggered and gain high energy, thereby providing radiation measurements. On heating, the electrons in the dosimeter regain their original ground state and emit light, which will be measured by utilizing a specialized detector.

This emitted light output is directly proportional to the radiation exposure, and the measurement is provided accordingly. Thus, this technique assists in quantitative measurement of gamma, beta radiations, and X-rays. As a result, of which, dosimeters majorly find their application in radiation metrology, experimental nuclear physics, medical safety & security, and nuclear power facilities. Dosimetry service providers have the competencies to provide the reading, interpretation, and calibration of devices for measuring the radioactivity in biological samples, human body, or in assessing radiation doses.

Rise in demand for dosimeters in medical industries for treating cancer patients is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market. As per the data published by the Cancer Research UK Organization, 17 million new cases of cancer and 9.6 million deaths were recorded in 2018, globally. Furthermore, as per their estimates, every year nearly 27.5 million new cancer cases will be registered until 2040. Such increase in prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the demand for dosimeters globally.

Moreover, upsurge in use of radioactive materials in the fields of research, defense sector, and power production significantly contributes toward the growth of the global TLD services market. Furthermore, key players operating in the market are investing in developing devices that are capable of measuring radioactivity in premises of nuclear power plants, thereby boosting the growth of market across the globe. As per the data published by the World Nuclear Association, 395 civil nuclear power reactors are operating presently worldwide, along with 53 under construction. This is expected to boost the demand for dosimeters used in radiation dose monitoring for nuclear facilities. Moreover, increase in awareness among workers about the health hazards associated with harmful radiations is fueling the market growth.

The global TLD services market is segmented into type, industry, dosimetry services, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into calcium fluoride TLD and lithium fluoride TLD. As per industry, it is fragmented into nuclear industries, medical industries, research institutions, safety & security industries, health physics industries, and mining industries. On the basis of dosimetry services, it is classified into whole-body X-ray badges, extremity dosimetry, environmental/area dosimetry, and other services. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the global TLD services market include Mirion Technologies, Inc., MP Biomedicals, SABS, Landauer, Radiation Detection Company, Sierra Radiation, PL Medical, AEIL of the Southwest, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) services market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment

– The market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Calcium fluoride TLD

o Lithium fluoride TLD

By Industry

o Nuclear

o Medical

o Research institutions

o Safety & security industries

o Health physics applications

o Mining

By Dosimetry service

o Whole body X-ray badges

o Extremity dosimetry

o Environmental/area dosimetry

o Other services

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

