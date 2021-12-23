Blood Bank Market 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Blood Bank Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global blood bank market was valued at $13.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Blood Bank Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

A blood bank is a non-profit organization that engages in all the operations such as collection, processing, testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood components drawn from donors. A blood bank can be a separate free-standing organization or operates as a part of a hospital. In addition, a blood bank provides safe or disease-free blood for transfusion to save a patient’s life and curb the complications that can arise due to severe blood loss.

Blood banks have witnessed an increase in demand, owing to high prevalence of hematological diseases and rise in number of accidental cases across the world. In addition, growth in the geriatric population who is prone to blood disorders and high demand for blood transfusion supplement the market growth. However, wastage of the donated blood and stringent rules & regulations are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, blood transfusion in emerging nations is expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global blood bank market is segmented based on product type, function, bank type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified as whole blood, red blood cell, platelets, plasma, and white blood cell. The function segment studies collection, processing, testing, storage, and transportation. Based on bank type, the market is segmented into private and public. Depending on end user, the market is classified into hospital, ambulatory surgery center, pharmaceutical companies, clinics & nursing homes, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global blood bank market is provided.

? The key regulatory guidelines for the blood bank market are critically dealt with according to geography.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– The American Red Cross

– Vitalant

– New York Blood Centre

– Australian Red Cross

– Japan Red Cross Society

– American Association of Blood Banks

– America’s Blood Centers

– Canadian Blood Services

– Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

– Blood Bank of Alaska

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

o Whole blood

o Red Blood Cell

o Platelet

o Plasma

o White Blood Cell

By Function

o Collection

o Processing

o Testing

o Storage

o Transportation

By Bank Type

o Private

o Public

By End User

o Hospital

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Pharmaceutical Companies

o Clinics & Nursing homes

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

