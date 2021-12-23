Clinical Nutrition Market 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Clinical Nutrition Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global clinical nutrition market size was valued at $313.578 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $552.503 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019-2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Clinical Nutrition Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Clinical nutrition product is a type of pharmaceutical product that helps to keep a patient healthy. It helps to improve the metabolic system by providing adequate supplements such as minerals, vitamins, and others. Clinical nutrition diagnose and treat diseases that affect the intake, intestinal absorption, and metabolism of constituents of the diet, and help promote health through prevention of diet-related diseases. It works in both acute and ambulatory care settings, which includes cardiac rehabilitation, renal dialysis, diabetes, pediatrics, nutrition support, cancer, trauma, wellness centers, and community-based intervention programs.

There is an increase in the demand for clinical nutrition owing to increase in chronic and lifestyle related disease such as inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes mellitus. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population and rise in population of a baby boomers further contributes to the market growth. Moreover, rise in R&D investments made by government in the healthcare sector drives the growth of the clinical nutrition market. However, lack of awareness and stringent regulations restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in advancements in clinical nutrition. Further, rise in demand of the clinical nutrition in the emerging countries such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA and increase in home care usage of the nutritional products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global clinical nutrition market players.

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, application, end user, and region. By route of administration, the market is classified into oral, enteral, and parenteral. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cancer, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, and others. By end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and geriatric. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019-2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global clinical nutrition market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Danone Nutricia

– Baxter International Inc.

– Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

– Perrigo Company Plc

– Pfizer Inc

– Nestle S.A

– Lonza Ltd

– Hero Nutritionals Inc

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report)

– Quantel laser

– Nidek CO., LTD.

– Topcon Corporation

– DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l.

– SharpLight Technologies

– Sciton, Inc.

– Alma Lasers

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Route Of Administration

– Oral

– Enteral

– Parenteral

By Application

– Cancer

– Neurological Diseases

– Gastrointestinal Disorders

– Metabolic Disorders

– Others

By End User

– Pediatric

– Adults

– Geriatric

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

