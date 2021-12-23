Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market Share, Size Global Production, Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTP) vaccine market was valued at $ 4,758.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 7,054.4 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis or DTP, are serious diseases caused by bacteria. DTP vaccine is a blend of diphtheria and tetanus toxoids adsorbed with pertussis vaccine for intramuscular vaccination. Diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis vaccine are recommended simultaneously for successful immunization of children up to seven years of age against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) provide an impactful boost to the market growth. Approximately 86 % of infants worldwide (116.3 million children) received 3 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis 3 (DTP3) vaccine during 2018, shielding them from infectious diseases that may cause severe illness and disability, or could even be fatal.

In 2017, the global demand for all D&T containing vaccines was estimated at around 945 million doses. Self-procuring countries represent almost half of the global demand for DTP vaccines. The WHO has recommended a life course of six doses of diphtheria and tetanus containing vaccines throughout the world. Thus, established firms are currently devoting almost 5% of their total R&D expenditure in vaccine development. Since last decade, biotech firms have emerged as a new force in the area of early stage product development and applied vaccine research.

Players operating in the DTP vaccines market are mostly focused on establishing a strong network with dealers and their distributors. Players are partnering with other vaccine manufacturing companies to enhance their product portfolio as well as to expand their global reach. Vaccine development technology has witnessed a revolutionary growth, and has led to the expansion of innovative and new diagnostic technologies with various advancements in therapeutic applications.

The report classifies the global DTP vaccines market based on products, age group, end users, and region. By product, it is categorized into a DTaP vaccine (Diphtheria-Tetanus-acellular Pertussis vaccine), TD (tetanus and diphtheria) vaccine, and Tdap (Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular Pertussis vaccine). By age group, it is divided into adult and pediatric. By end users, it is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

u This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

u An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

u A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global DTP Vaccine market is provided.

u An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– AJ Vaccines

– Bionet-Asia

– GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

– Johnson & Johnson

– Massbiologics

– Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (KM biologics co., Ltd.)

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Panacea Biotec Ltd.

– Sanofi

– Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

o DTaP

o TD

o Tdap

– By Age Group

o Adult

o Pediatric

– By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Vaccination Centers

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

