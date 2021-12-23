Blood Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Report Ocean presents a new report on Blood Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The blood market accounted for $7,201 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $10,253 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Blood Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Blood is vital for life and is required for normal functioning of the human body. Furthermore, bone marrow is responsible for the production of blood cells in the body. However, various medical conditions can lead to altered level of blood, which can be fatal for a patient. For instance, medical conditions such as chronic kidney diseases, cancer, and hemophilia B require blood transfusions for treatment. Moreover, in event of a trauma, which causes injury to a patient, blood transfusion is might be required for treatment based on the nature of the injury. Similarly, surgeries can also lead to major blood loss leading to the need for blood transfusions.

Furthermore, plasma is a major content of blood and low level of plasma in the body can hamper normal functioning. Thus, patients who suffer from medical conditions such as liver diseases lead to lower plasma level requiring plasma transfusions. Thus, collection of blood is a necessary task and requires the use of reagents and blood collection systems. Moreover, the collected blood is subjected to screening, which further requires use of systems and reagents. This collected and screened blood is then circulated to various end users such as blood and blood component banks, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals.

Growth of the blood market is driven by factors such as surge in demand for blood and plasma across the globe and rise in geriatric population worldwide. In addition, increase in blood and plasma donations across the globe and favorable government regulations for blood screening are some other factors that boost the growth of the market.

Furthermore, advancements in blood transfusion and blood screening instruments is another major factor that drives growth of the blood market. However, factors such as high cost of advanced blood collection devices and lack of skilled laboratory professionals hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, developing economies offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The blood market is segmented into product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is classified into whole blood collection and processing, source plasma collection, blood typing products, and blood screening products.

Furthermore, all these segments are further classified into sub-segments. For instance, the whole blood collection segment is classified into whole blood collection systems and whole blood collection consumables. The source plasma collection segment is classified into source plasma collection systems and source plasma collection consumables. In addition, the blood typing products are further bifurcated into blood typing systems, blood typing reagents. The blood screening products are divided into blood screening systems, and blood screening reagents.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into blood and blood component bank, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CSL Limited (CSL Behring), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Grifols International SA, Haemonetics Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT, Inc.) are provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global blood market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

By Product

o Whole Blood Collection and Processing

– Whole Blood Collection Systems

– Whole Blood Collection Consumables

o Source Plasma Collection

– Source Plasma Collection Systems

– Source Plasma Collection Consumables

o Blood Typing Products

– Blood Typing Systems

– Blood Typing Reagents

o Blood Screening Products

– Blood Screening Systems

– Blood Screening Reagents

By End User

o Blood & Blood Component Bank

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Blood Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

