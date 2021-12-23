LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast Analysis Research

Report Ocean presents a new report on LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market was valued at $1,759 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,831 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Laboratory is a setting that is equipped to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analyses of different scientific materials. To perform these activities, laboratories use equipment such as incubators micro manipulation systems,centrifuges, lab air filtration system, scopes, sonicators& homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers & microarray equipment, and bioreactors.

The disposables required in laboratories include pipettes, tips, tubes, dishes, gloves, mask, cuvettes, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables. These are used to perform different tests such as analysis of urine, blood, body tissues, and other body fluids. These are also employed in microbiological and pathological testing.

Technological advancements in the field of laboratory equipment, increase in number of clinical diagnostic procedures, and rise in private & public healthcare investments in Latin America drive the market growth. In addition, favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment further supplements the market growth. Furthermore, increase in research related to life science and biotechnology boosts the growth of the laboratory equipment and disposables market.

However, high cost of technologically advanced laboratory equipment and dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations hamper the market growth.Moreover, growth in adoption of clinical diagnostic testing and high market potential in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

This report segments the laboratory equipment and disposables market on the basis of product type, end user, and country to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By type, the market is divided into equipment and disposables.

Equipment is further divided into incubators, micro manipulation systems,centrifuges, lab air filtration system, scopes, sonicators& homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers µarray equipment bioreactors, and other equipment. Similarly, disposables segment is further classified into pipettes, tips, tubes, cuvettes, dishes, gloves, mask, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into academic institutes, clinical diagnostic centers, forensic industry, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, and rest of Latin America.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the countries in Latin America is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories

– Bruker Corp

– Danaher Corp

– Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

– PerkinElmer Inc.

– Sartorius AG

– Shimadzu Corporation

– Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

– Waters Corp

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Eppendorf AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Equipment

o Incubators

o Laminar flow hood

o Micro manipulation systems

o Centrifuges

o Lab air filtration system

o Scopes

o Sonicators& homogenizers

o Autoclaves & sterilizers

o Spectrophotometers& microarray equipment

o Bioreactors

o Others

– Disposables

o Pipettes

o Tips

o Tubes

o Cuvettes

o Dishes

o Gloves

o Masks

o Cell Imaging Consumables

o Cell Culture Consumables

By End User

– Academic Institute

– Clinical Diagnostic Centers

– Forensics Industry

– Others

By Country

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Colombia

– Peru

– Costa Rica

– Panama

– Rest of Latin America

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

