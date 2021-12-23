Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices accounted for $2,144 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $3,347 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices are one of the most commonly used therapies to treat acute and chronic wounds. These devices work by creating negative pressure around the wounds, which leads to the flowing out of exudate from the wound. In addition, NPWT devices promote wound healing, reduce recurrent use of dressings (as in case of traditional wound care), provide an efficient option for the management of closed surgical incision lines, and improve patient well-being.

These devices consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, and a dressing set. Furthermore, in some cases the pump may be stationary or portable, which relies on battery power and allows regulation of suction strength. Moreover, these devices also have alarms to indicate loss of suction and have a replaceable collection canister.

The dressing sets either contain foam or gauze dressing to be placed on wounds and an adhesive film drape for sealing wounds. Drainage tubes are available in multiple configurations depending on dressings used and wound being treated. These devices find their application in various types of wounds such as venous leg ulcers, burn wounds, trauma wounds, and incision wounds. For instance, in venous leg ulcers, the use of NPWT devices lead to reduction of edema and drainage of wound exudate.

Growth of the global NPWT devices market is majorly driven by increase in incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and obesity.

In addition, rise in patient awareness toward the availability of cost-effective NPWT devices such as single-use devices, and surge in number of casualties due to accidents & traumas also boost the market growth.

Moreover, factors such as rise in geriatric population across the globe, who are highly susceptible to various medical conditions leading to formation of different types of wounds also boost the growth of the market. Moreover, availability of novel and advanced NPWT devices, which are patient-friendly and easy to use also fuel the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy devices market.

However, lack of trained professionals and complications caused due to use of NPWT devices hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, increase in focus on advancements of treatment protocols, significant unmet needs in wound care field, and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global NPWT devices market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is bifurcated into single-use NPWT devices and conventional NPWT devices. As per wound type, it is categorized into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment is further classified into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. Similarly, the acute wounds segment is further divided into burns & trauma and surgical wounds.

On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care settings. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major players in the negative pressure wound therapy devices market are 3M (Acelity L.P. Inc.,), ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Health., ConvaTec Group Plc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Devon International Group, Investor AB (Molnlycke Health Care AB), Olle Larsson Holding AG (Medela AG), Smith & Nephew Plc., and Talley group Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global negative pressure wound therapy devices market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

– By Product

o Conventional NPWT Devices

o Single Use NPWT Device

By Application

o Chronic Wounds

? Pressure Ulcers

? Diabetic Foot Ulcers

? Venous Leg Ulcers

? Arterial Ulcers

o Acute Wounds

? Burns & Trauma

? Surgical Wounds

By End User

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

o Home Care Settings

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

