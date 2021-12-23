Australia Tattoo Removal Market CAGR of 13.0% 2021 Australia Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Australia Tattoo Removal Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Australia tattoo removal market was valued at $1.14 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.04 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Australia Tattoo Removal Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Tattoo removal is a procedure to remove unwanted tattoo. The removal process can be done by using laser surgery, dermabrasion, tattoo removal creams, and surgical removal. The use of laser techniques for tattoo removal is predominant in the industry. For instance, Q-switched Nd:YAG laser, Q-switched ruby laser, and Q-switched alexandrite laser are used for removal of red, black, and blue pigments, respectively. The other alternatives available in the market for tattoo removal includes surgical excision, dermabrasion, tattoo removal creams, and plastic surgery.

Application of creams is more convenient for removal of tattoos as compared to laser and surgical procedures, as these procedures are painful; however, the use of creams is time-consuming and relatively less effective. As per data published by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, about 25% of Australian aged 20 to 30 have at least one tattoo. Approximately 24% of people who have tattoo regret getting it, and 1 in every 7 people in wants the tattoos to be removed. Approximately, more than 10 sessions are required for tattoo removal using lasers. In addition, major medical aesthetic companies are introducing advanced lasers for faster results for various challenging dermatological indications such as tattoo removal. For instance, in 2018, Alma Lasers launched laser device, Pico Clear at Barcelona that is specifically used in removal of colored ink tattoos, dark ink tattoos, birthmarks, benign pigmented lesions, acne scars, and wrinkles.

The tattoo removal market in Australia is witnessing a significant growth, owing to rise in trend of tattooing among the Australian population and introduction of effective tattoo removal treatments. Furthermore, the tattoo removal industry is not regulated in Australia, thus, currently there are no separate tattooist licenses for establishing a formal tattoo parlor. This encouraged the tattoo artists to set up their own studios. Thus, upsurge in number of tattoo parlors has led to rise in number of people getting inked. According to No Ink Solutions, one among five Australians were wearing a tattoo in 2018. This, in turn, increased the chances for tattoo removal, which acts as a key factor driving the growth of the tattoo removal market. Furthermore, tattoo removal due to due to personal and professional reasons has boosted the need for tattoo removal process. However, the high cost associated with tattoo removal is expected to hinder the market growth.

The Australian tattoo removal market is segmented on the basis of procedure and end user. On the basis of procedure, the market is classified into lasers, surgical, creams, and others. By end user, it is segregated into hospitals, clinics, and others. Prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies such as developing tattoo removal techniques and product launch for strengthening their foothold in the Australia tattoo removal market.

Some of the key players of the market include Agic Capital, Bison Medical, Candela Corporation, Cryomed Aesthetics, Cutera Pty. Limited, Cynosure, Inc., Fosun Pharma, Lumenis, Lutronic Corporation, and Global Beauty Group.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

u This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

u An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

u A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Australia tattoo removal market is provided.

u An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Procedure

– Laser

– Surgical

– Creams

– Others

– By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Others

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Australia Tattoo Removal Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

