Smart Commercial Lighting Market Trends with Growth Statistics 2021, Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2030

smart commercial lighting market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the smart commercial lighting market by region.

The global smart commercial lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecasted period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The Smart Commercial Lighting market is a multibillion market which started witnessing growth from the beginning of the current decade. The Smart Commercial Lighting market is witnessing growth mainly due to the growing demand for the environment friendly and energy saving solutions from different industry verticals. The smart commercial lighting solutions available today can automatically adjust themselves according to the time of the day (i.e. daylight simulation lighting) while for traditional lighting systems manually settings are need to be done. The smart commercial lighting is gaining popularity as it helps in dealing with the seasonal depressions and reducing electricity bills such as in hospitals and offices and educational institutes.

The Smart Commercial Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecasted period 2016-2022. The energy saving lighting solutions’ government support and growing demand for the IOT based solutions are supporting the growth of the smart commercial lighting market. The demand for the smart energy infrastructure and green buildings is helping the commercial smart lighting market to expand in the developed geographies such as in Americas and Europe. Despite’ certain factors like high cost’ cyber threat and lack of awareness may still impact the growth of the smart commercial lighting market.

The wireless technologies and smart network components such as sensors are supporting the growth of this market. These network components help in secure and reliable transfer of data between the connected devices. Few of the smart lighting lamps available today are bluetooth enabled Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFL)’Wi-Fi enabled Light-Emitting Diode (LED) and ZigBee enabled lighting systems. Some of the key vendors present in the market are Philips Lighting’ GE lighting’ Acuity Brands Inc. and Google Inc. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Smart Lighting Engineering (SLE)’ LED Roadways Lighting Ltd. (LRL)’ LIFX’ Digital Lumens and Enlighted Inc.

This study covers and analyses “Smart Commercial market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this reports aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

With the growing energy requirements and reducing the effect of the global warming the countries across the globe have started using the energy efficient smart lighting systems. These smart lighting devices generates less heat and consumes less energy. These smart lighting solutions can be manually operated as well as remotely from the smartphones. At’ present most of the governments across the globes have completely banned or has implemented strict rules and regulations for the usage of high energy consumable lighting devices. These smart lighting solutions’ not only helps in electricity savings but are also human centric i.e. it promotes person’s wellbeing. These lightings are useful in treating elderly people.

The lighting systems which are available today are enabled with cameras. Hence’ increasing the security at public places such as shopping malls’ sports stadiums’ and airports. Apart from the above mentioned features’ these lights are capable of sending the alert messages to the registered number as soon as any suspicious activity takes place in its lighting area. Most of the lighting systems available today are sensors enabled and supports technologies such as Wi-Fi’ Bluetooth’ ZigBee and Z-wave. It is expected that in coming two -three years the upcoming technologies such as “LiFi” and “LPWAN” will start penetrating the smart commercial lighting markets specifically in developed regions such as Western Europe and North America.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’

GE Lighting

Cyan Technologies Plc.

Acuity Brands Lighting’ Inc.

John Cullen Lighting

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp.(IBM)

Cisco Systems’ Inc.

Intel Corporation

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

