A2P SMS Market Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, Forthcoming s, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2030

A2P SMS market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the A2P SMS market by region.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Globally’ the rapid evolution of mobile technology has been changing the consumer/enterprise lifestyle. The growth of world population’ will directly impact on mobile subscriber base market growth. By 2020′ unique mobile subscriber base is expected to reach 4.6 billion. Moreover’ emerging and undeveloped countries are contributing the majority of market share for mobile subscriber base growth.

One of the most emerging and popular market in mobile messaging services is A2P (Application to Person) SMS market. Currently’ the A2P SMS market is growing rapidly’ due to SMEs & larger enterprises are aggressively adopting this technology to reach their customer in an effective and easy way.

The global A2P SMS market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.7% for the period 2016-2022. The increasing world population and mobile subscriber base are the major drivers for this market growth. Specifically’ developing and undeveloped countries are set to be the future business opportunity for the stakeholders’ due to the increasing mobile subscriber base and government bodies have taken initiatives to improve the infrastructure also most of the players (telecom) have made huge investments to improve their network infrastructure.

The global A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments’ namely’ Service’ Verticals and Regions. In next five years’ A2P SMS set to be the golden era for players to enhance the business or to capture the revenue in this market.

This study covers and analyses “A2P SMS Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this reports aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Over past few years’ there is drastic changes in the mobile messaging market. The traditional SMS market is moving to declining stage’ where the telecom players are drastically seeing a negative impact on their SMS revenue.

With the increasing demand for the mobile application (mobile banking’ mobile health’ mobile payment’ e-commerce) and mobile subscriber base are the major drivers for A2P SMS market growth.

The Global A2P SMS market analyzed based on three segments-Services’ Verticals and Regions. Service segment further divided into two core categories- Transactional Service and Promotional service. Globally’ transactional service will holds the major market share in A2P SMS market followed by promotional service.

Globally’ BFSI and Retail industry verticals set to be major verticals and contributing more than 40% of market share for A2P SMS market growth. The Education and Healthcare are set to be emerging verticals.

The global A2P SMS region market is analyzed by six regions – North America’ Western Europe’ Asia-Pacific’ Central Eastern Europe (CEE)’ Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America set to be the biggest market for A2P SMS market growth followed by Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific increasing mobile subscriber (feature to smartphone) and internet user base is expected to support for the A2P SMS market growth. Also’ few of the emerging IoT technology such as smart home’ identity verification’ connected cars’ mobile commerce will drive the A2P SMS growth in Asia-Pacific.

Due to this most of the companies are focusing on this region to capture the growth opportunities and for business expansion.

In Region wise’ Middle East & Africa and Latin America holds the huge business opportunity growth due to increasing mobile subscriber base and set to be emerging region for A2P SMS market growth.

The adoption and penetration of A2P SMS technology in various enterprise vertical is expected to support for A2P SMS market in upcoming years. Few of the major players such as CLX networks’ Tanla solutions’ Nexmo’ AMD telecom are planning to create innovative products/services to support A2P SMS market. The global A2P SMS market is expected grow $78.61 billion by 2022.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Nexmo Inc.

Tanla Solutions Ltd.

ClX Netwroks AB.

Dialogue Communications Ltd

mBlox ltd.

TATA Communications Limited

Orange Business Services

SAP SE

Gemalto NV

GinSMS Inc.

Tyntec

Twilio

Anam Technologies

Voxox Inc.

Routesms Solutions Limited

