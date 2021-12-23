Alexa
Defense minister says Taiwan's submarine construction going smoothly despite 'obstacle'

Taiwan reportedly having trouble purchasing torpedo decoys for domestic submarine

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/23 12:52
Taiwan submarine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said during a Legislative Yuan meeting on Wednesday (Dec. 22) that despite some problems, the nation’s submarine project is progressing smoothly and on schedule.

Commenting on reports the country is having trouble purchasing torpedo decoys from Turkey for its domestic submarine program, Chiu confirmed there is "a little bit of an obstacle" but said the military is addressing the issue. He said that the construction of submarines is an arduous task and that there will be many “crises” and ups and downs, but the military will face them accordingly, CNA reported.

The defense minister pointed out that the project is still on schedule. He added that for such a large undertaking, things have gone fairly smooth so far.

Chiu said that everyone knows the status of Taiwan's diplomacy, adding that if any party is unwilling to see the project come to fruition, the military will address such challenges.
