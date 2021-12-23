Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Faye leads College of Charleston past Old Dominion 82-80

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 11:22
Faye leads College of Charleston past Old Dominion 82-80

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Babacar Faye made a jump shot with 27 seconds remaining to lift College of Charleston to an 82-80 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

On the following possession for the Monarchs, C.J. Keyser missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Cougars to hang on for the victory.

Dimitrius Underwood had 15 points to lead the Cougars.

Reyne Smith had 10 points for College of Charleston (8-4). Ben Burnham added 10 points.

C.J. Keyser scored a season-high 26 points for the Monarchs (5-8). Kalu Ezikpe added 19 points. Jaylin Hunter had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 12:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
"