Oklahoma cruises past Alcorn State 72-48, Gibson with 5 3s

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, also a season-best, and Oklahoma defeated road-weary Alcorn State 72-48 Wednesday night, shooting a season-best 60%.

Jordan Goldwire added 11 points, Tanner Groves 10 with six rebounds for the Sooners, who built a 34-15 halftime lead. Oklahoma led 20-10 after Gibson's first 3 of the game at 5:44 of the first half and maintained the double-digit lead from there.

Oklahoma (10-2) made 27 of 45 from the field, including 9 of 21 from distance. The Sooners scored 23 points off 16 Alcorn State turnovers, and had 18 assists on 27 baskets. Oklahoma State went deep into its bench, playing all 15.

Paul King scored 13 points and Darrious Agnew scored 12 for the Braves (1-11), who have been traveling the country for the better part of two months, starting in the Pacific Northwest, and who will not play a home game until Jan. 15.

Seven of the Braves' eight-man rotation scored.

Alcorn State was coming off a loss to top-ranked Baylor on Monday, and also has losses to then-No. 1 Gonzaga and then-No. 14 Houston.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25