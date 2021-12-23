Celtics end Cavaliers' winning steak at 6 with 111-101 win

Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen, right, moves in to get a loose ball in front of fallen Boston Celtics' Romeo Langford and Robert Williams III (4... Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen, right, moves in to get a loose ball in front of fallen Boston Celtics' Romeo Langford and Robert Williams III (44) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 34 points and the Boston Celtics beat depleted Cleveland 111-101 on Wednesday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at six.

Robert Williams III added a career-high 21 points along with 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Jayson Tatum had 18 points.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points, and Kevin Love had 18. The Cavaliers were missing starters Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and five other players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Also short-handed, Boston signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract Wednesday. The crowd chanted “We Want Joe! “We Want Joe!”” and broke into a loud cheer when he got off the bench and came into the game. He got a huge ovation when he hit a fallaway jumper in the final minute.

MAGIC 104, HAWKS 98

ATLANTA (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Robin Lopez had 10 points and a career-high 11 assists and Orlando beat Atlanta.

Cam Reddish finished with a season-high 36 points, and John Collins had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. They have lost seven straight at home.