Quinn carries Lafayette over Gwynedd-Mercy 87-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 11:18
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Neal Quinn had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Lafayette to an 87-66 win over Division III-level Gwynedd-Mercy on Wednesday night.

CJ Fulton had 14 points for Lafayette (3-8), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tyrone Perry added 13 points. Kyle Jenkins had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Lafayette dominated the first half and led 48-24 at the break. The Leopards' 48 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Manny Clark had 14 points for the Griffins. Ty Jones added 12 points. Aziz Parker had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 12:46 GMT+08:00

