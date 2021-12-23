Intel faces backlash in China after joining ban on Xinjiang supply chain

Symbol for Intel on screen at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Symbol for Intel on screen at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel is taking heat from China after instructing suppliers to cut products and labor from China’s Xinjiang region out of its supply chain.

The U.S. company explained that it was “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region” after “multiple governments” introduced new restrictions, according to a Reuters report.

Chinese state media were quick to pounce, with the Global Times saying Intel was “biting the hand that feeds it.” The company earned roughly 26% of its global revenue from the Chinese market last year.

Chinese netizens also jumped into the fray, and many called for a boycott. Some entertainers said they would drop their brand ambassador deals with Intel, declaring “national interests exceed everything”.

The news comes at a time of increasing pressure on foreign firms in China’s market. In recent months, both Yahoo and Microsoft have headed for the exit.