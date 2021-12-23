Alexa
Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past North Alabama 75-64

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 10:28
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Perry posted 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds as Central Florida defeated North Alabama 75-64 on Wednesday night.

C.J. Walker had 13 points for the Knights (8-2), who earned their fourth straight victory. Jamille Reynolds added 12 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon had 17 points to top the Lions (7-5). Dallas Howell added 12 points. C.J. Brim had 11 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 12:45 GMT+08:00

"