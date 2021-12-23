New overseas Taiwan group established in Tuscany, Italy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to Italy Lee Sing-ying (李新穎) on Sunday (Dec. 19) attended a special dinner celebrating the establishment of the Tuscany Taiwanese Association.

Association President Wu Chia-chi (吳家琪) hosted the event, which had more than 30 Taiwanese in attendance, according to a press release from Taiwan’s representative office in Italy.

Lee said there have been many major developments in Taiwan-Italian relations this year, including the publishing of Foreign Minister Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) full interview in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' inclusion of Taiwanese in its foreign student scholarship program, and Taiwanese travelers’ exemption from quarantine when entering Italy.

The representative mentioned that he had met with Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani for the second time this year and been invited to participate in the internationally renowned Lucca Animation awards festival for the first time.

Lee said that in the future, he will help the Tuscany Taiwanese Association obtain funding and work hard to meet the needs of the Taiwanese community, expand the handling of consular affairs, and provide convenient services.

According to the representative office in Italy, the Tuscany Taiwanese Association comprises many Taiwanese students studying tourism, art, and design.

The three most prominent Taiwanese organizations in Italy are in Rome, Veneto, and Bologna. The one in Tuscany will be the fourth Italian Taiwanese Association to be registered by the Overseas Community Affairs Council.