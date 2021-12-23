Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

58% of Taiwanese businesses plan pay raises for Q1 2022

88.2% have recruitment plans, offering minimum starting salary of NT$36,272 per month

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/23 11:33
New Taiwan dollars. (Getty Images photo)

New Taiwan dollars. (Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 58.3% of businesses in Taiwan are considering a wage hike for employees in the first quarter of 2022, according to a survey by job bank yes123.

Of the companies surveyed, 46% said they will implement salary increases based on workers’ performance, while 12.3% will go for a blanket pay raise. The rise is expected to be 4.1% on average, the poll suggests.

Apart from year-end cash bonuses, 40.8% of companies are mulling cash rewards in the first quarter to retain talent, the highest proportion in four years.

In addition, as many as 88.2% of companies revealed that they have recruitment plans for the first three months of 2022. These businesses are in the ICT, dining, accommodation, travel, traditional manufacturing, retailing, transport, and logistics industries.

Those intending to bring in new blood are willing to pay a starting monthly salary of NT$36,272 (US$1,306) on average. This is lower than the average of NT$40,789 expected by those seeking a new job, the survey found.

About 90.7% of salaried workers said they will have to tighten their belts in the coming year, spending no more than NT$7,162 a month on eating out and NT$7,794 on recreation.

The survey, conducted between Dec. 8 and 20, collected 963 valid samples from businesses and 1,328 from salaried employees. It has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.69 percentage points.
Taiwan
Taiwanese
pay raises
bonuses
cash rewards
yes123

RELATED ARTICLES

KMT city councilor dares central government to change name to ‘Republic of Taiwan’
KMT city councilor dares central government to change name to ‘Republic of Taiwan’
2021/12/22 20:59
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Philippines in wake of Typhoon Rai
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Philippines in wake of Typhoon Rai
2021/12/22 20:39
Taiwanese netizens mock predictions about getting richer than Koreans
Taiwanese netizens mock predictions about getting richer than Koreans
2021/12/22 18:24
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
2021/12/22 17:51
Taiwan to ban polystyrene cups from July 2022
Taiwan to ban polystyrene cups from July 2022
2021/12/22 17:29