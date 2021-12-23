Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 09:47
Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Desmond Williams had a season-high 21 points as Troy edged past Mercer 69-65 on Wednesday night.

Khalyl Waters had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (9-4), who won their fourth straight game. Duke Deen added 11 points, while Zay Williams had nine rebounds.

Jacksen Greco had 18 points to pace the Bears (7-6). Kamar Robertson added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Johnson scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 11:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
"