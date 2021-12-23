Alexa
Police fire 11 shots, arrest wanted man in New Taipei City

Man shot in leg after climbing onto canopy in attempt to escape

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/23 10:53
Standoff between Chen and police officer in New Taipei City. (PTT, koj photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man wanted for violating the Controlling Guns, Ammunition, and Knives Act was arrested in New Taipei City's Yonghe District Thursday morning (Dec. 23) after police fired multiple shots.

New Taipei police received a tip that the man, surnamed Chen (陳), was hiding out in a third-floor apartment on Fuhe Road. Several police teams, including a Thunder Squad unit, were deployed to make the arrest, UDN reported.

When Chen saw the police coming, he jumped onto the canopy of the balcony to escape. Police fired a total of 11 shots while chasing him down.

According to a netizen named “koj” on the popular online forum PTT, when he arrived home after taking his child to school, he heard gunshots and shouting outside his window. He said he later saw Chen climbing and escaping into an alley as the gunfire continued.

Chen was shot once in the leg before being arrested and sent to the hospital, per UDN. The police are currently searching the apartment for evidence and investigating persons of interest.

In March, Chen fired shots at and escaped police in Taipei’s Ximending area, prompting the police to be extra cautious when making the arrest Thursday, UDN reported.

Chen seen dangling from window as he tries to escape police. (PTT, julia0291 photo)
wanted man
criminal
New Taipei City
Yonghe District
suspect

