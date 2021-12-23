Alexa
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

64 Chinese aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far in December

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/23 10:17
Chinese Y-8 ELINT aircraft. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Dec. 22), marking the 17th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence spotter plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwestern corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

A total of Chinese aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including 38 fighter jets, two bombers, and 24 turboprops. Chinese military planes have been spotted in the zone every day this month except for on Dec. 5, 12, 17, 20, and 21.

At a legislative session on Wednesday, Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) briefed lawmakers on the military’s moves amid increasing Chinese military aggression. Chiu said that since January, the PLAAF has already carried out over 940 incursions into the country’s ADIZ.

To meet this growing Chinese threat, the military has continued to bolster its defensive and asymmetric warfare capabilities, according to Chiu.
Chinese J-16. (MND photo)
Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Dec. 22. (MND image)
