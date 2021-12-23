Alexa
Udenyi lifts Seattle over Northwest University 100-68

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 08:34
SEATTLE (AP) — Emeka Udenyi recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Seattle to a 100-68 win over Northwest University on Wednesday.

Cameron Tyson had 21 points for Seattle (9-4). Brandton Chatfield added 18 points. Kobe Williamson had nine rebounds.

It was the first time this season Seattle scored at least 100 points.

Seattle posted a season-high 28 assists.

Seattle totaled 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Rayvaughn Bolton had 15 points for the Eagles. Trevan Newman added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 10:19 GMT+08:00

