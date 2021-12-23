Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sow carries UC Santa Barbara over Idaho State 56-43

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 08:22
Sow carries UC Santa Barbara over Idaho State 56-43

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 18 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Idaho State 56-43 on Wednesday.

Ajay Mitchell had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (7-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Tarik Cool had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (2-9). Austin Smellie added seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 10:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
"