Bouyea carries San Francisco over Southern Illinois 64-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 08:37
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco stretched its home winning streak to seven games, beating Southern Illinois 64-52 on Wednesday.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (12-1).

Ben Coupet Jr. had 12 points for the Salukis (7-5). J.D. Muila added 11 points and Lance Jones had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 10:18 GMT+08:00

