Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Battle, Willis lead Minnesota past Green Bay 72-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 08:07
Battle, Willis lead Minnesota past Green Bay 72-56

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 23 points, Payton Willis had 10 of his 14 in the second half and Minnesota got by Green Bay 72-56 on Wednesday.

The Phoenix (2-9), who have lost four in a row, led 29-28 at the half but the Golden Gophers (10-1), who have won three straight, opened the second half with a 12-2 run.

Willis, who previously play at Vanderbilt and College of Charleston, surpassed 1,000 career points (1,013) and added a career-high 10 assists. Sean Sutherlin scored 12 points, 11 in the second half, and Eric Curry scored 11 with 10 rebounds.

Despite Minnesota's quick start in the second half, the Phoenix stayed within striking distance before Sutherlin scored five straight points and then capped a 13-4 run for a 61-46 lead with 6:07 to go.

The Phoenix answered with seven-straight points but only made one of their final five shots while Minnesota made its final three.

Kamari McGee scored 14 points and Donovan Ivory 11 for Green Bay, which was 2 of 18 from 3-point range.

Minnesota shot 61.5% in the second half, making 5 of 7 behind the arc, while Green Bay shot 38% (11 of 29).

The Golden Gophers play Alcorn State on Dec. 29 before resuming Big Ten play against Illinois on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-23 09:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
"