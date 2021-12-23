Alexa
Golden scores 22 to carry Richmond over Bucknell 81-50

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 07:38
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Richmond romped past Bucknell 81-50 on Wednesday.

Golden shot 10 for 12 from the field.

Nick Sherod had 15 points for Richmond (9-4), which won its sixth straight game. Tyler Burton also scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. Jacob Gilyard had 11 assists and five steals.

Bucknell totaled 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Xander Rice had 10 points for the Bison (3-9).

Andrew Funk, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Bison, scored only 6 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 09:42 GMT+08:00

