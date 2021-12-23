Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

What's in the box? Mystery alum gifts $180K to City College

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 07:31
What's in the box? Mystery alum gifts $180K to City College

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas came early — or really late, depending how you look at it, when a physics professor at the City College of New York in Harlem discovered a box postmarked in 2020 in the school's mailroom, holding $180,000 in cash.

The toaster-sized box was addressed to the chair of the physics department, Vinod Menon. He said he opened the box after returning to campus this semester and found a letter and $50 and $100 bundles in paper bands, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The letter stated that the cash was a donation meant to help physics and math students in need at City College. It also explained that the donor was a former City College alum who received their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics at the school, ushering them into a successful scientific career.

City College and the entire CUNY system official said they could not remember a similar donation this large in cash and sent anonymously.

Chief Pat Morena, the leader of the Department of Public Safety at City College, said the return address used a fake name that traced back to Florida but did not lead to the anonymous donor's identity.

Federal agents also determined that the money had been withdrawn from banks in Maryland and was not connected to any criminal activity, the chief said,

On Dec. 13, CUNY’s Board of Trustees was cleared to formally vote to accept the gift.

Menon said the donation will be put towards funding two annual, full-tuition scholarships for more than a decade.

Updated : 2021-12-23 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
"