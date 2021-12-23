Alexa
Hicks scores 35 to lead Temple past Delaware State 85-48

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 06:18
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Hicks had a season-high 35 points as Temple easily defeated Delaware State 85-48 on Wednesday.

Damian Dunn had 18 points and seven rebounds for Temple (7-5). Jeremiah Williams added nine assists and four blocks. Jahlil White had six rebounds.

Temple posted a season-high 23 assists.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Temple totaled 50 second-half points, a season high for the hosts, while the 23 points in the second half for Delaware State were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Myles Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (2-11), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Zach Kent added 12 points and John Stansbury had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 08:10 GMT+08:00

