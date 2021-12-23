Fleming's 20 leads Florida past Stony Brook 87-62

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr., had his best game at Florida with four 3-pointers and 20 points and the Gators rolled past Stony Brook 87-62 on Tuesday.

Fleming, a graduate transfers from Charleston Southern was 4 of 5 from distance, shooting 6 of 8 overall and making four free throws. The Gators shot 53% despite going 8 of 23 behind the arc.

Colin Castleton scored 15 points for Florida (9-3), which opens Southeastern Conference play at Ole Miss on Dec. 29, Jason Ditoboh added 12 and CJ Felder 10.

Jaden Sayles scored 16 points and Juan Felix Rodriguez and Jahil Jenkins added 14 apiece for the Seawolves (7-5), who had won four straight.

Stony Brook shot 51% but was outrebounded 40-21, 15-5 on the offensive end, leading to 19 second-chance points for the Gators.

Five different players scored as Florida opened a 10-0 lead before missing a shot. Fleming hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 23-10 lead with 11 minutes to go in the first half and Stony Brook trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Fleming had 14 points and Castleton 11 as the Gators led 48-27 at the break.

A 13-4 run, which included a breakaway 360-degree dunk by Anthony Duruji pushed the lead to 78-48 with 4:04 to play.

Florida announced before the game that guard Myreon Jones would miss the game for health and safety protocols. The transfer from Penn State had started every game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25