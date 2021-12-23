Alexa
Sims scores 23 to carry UNC Wilmington past Campbell 65-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 04:53
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 23 points as UNC Wilmington beat Campbell 65-58 on Wednesday.

Mike Okauru had 17 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington (6-5).

Austin McCullough had 15 points for the Fighting Camels (7-4). Jordan Whitfield added 13 points and Ricky Clemons had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 06:41 GMT+08:00

