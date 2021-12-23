Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spanish league mandates daily antigen COVID-19 testing

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 05:14
Spanish league mandates daily antigen COVID-19 testing

MADRID (AP) — Players from Spain’s top two divisions will undergo daily antigen tests for COVID-19 according to new health protocols established by the Spanish league on Wednesday.

The league said that 95% of players have received two doses of vaccines, but “with the appearance of new variants like omicron, it is necessary to not drop our guard.”

The league, which runs the top two divisions, is tightening controls to face a new wave of infections driven by the more contagious omicron variant. So far only one game — this week’s Lugo vs. Almeria match in the second division — has been postponed after Lugo detected an outbreak that infected 23 people.

But La Liga leader Real Madrid has been hard hit as well, with eight reported infections on its first squad, including star midfielder Luka Modric.

The new protocol mandates antigen testing each day a player joins his teammates, as opposed to previous rules to be tested before games. The same goes for coaching staff and any club workers in contact with the team.

The league will give 60 tests for each team to use each day.

Players will also undergo a more precise PCR test each week at least until Jan. 15, the league said. Players must also undergo a PCR test after holidays, stints with national sides, leave periods of three or more days from clubs, and for new players arriving at a club.

Clubs are to report the results on a daily basis to the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-23 06:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
"