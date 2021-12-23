Alexa
Perry scores 21 to lift Stetson past Piedmont 97-53

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 05:06
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 21 points as Stetson easily defeated Division III Piedmont 97-53 on Wednesday.

Christiaan Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Stetson (5-7). Chase Johnston added 12 points.

Stetson posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Noah Reardon had 23 points for the Lions. Andrew Stimpson added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-23 06:41 GMT+08:00

