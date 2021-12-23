Alexa
Palestinian reported killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 05:20
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed late Wednesday by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Muhammad Issa Abbas, 26, was shot in the back near the al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah.

It gave no further details on the circumstances of the shooting, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.

The shooting comes amid a recent jump in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Late Tuesday, Israeli troops killed a man who allegedly attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank. Last Thursday, a Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli man near an unauthorized West Bank settlement outpost.

Updated : 2021-12-23 06:40 GMT+08:00

