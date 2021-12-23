Atlético slumps to 4th straight loss at Granada

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and Atletico Madrid at Los Carmenes stadium in Gran... Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and Atletico Madrid at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Atlético Madrid slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat in the Spanish league after losing 2-1 at Granada on Wednesday, extending its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago.

Atlético had not lost more than two league games in a row since Simeone became its coach in December 2011. This month it has lost to Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla before its defeat in Granada.

Atlético started well with a goal from João Félix only three minutes after kickoff.

But Darwin Machís equalized in the 18th and Jorge Molina scored from a cross by Granada striker Luis Suárez to complete the hosts’ comeback in the 61st.

Molina was coming off a record-setting match on Sunday when he became the oldest player in Europe's top five leagues to score a hat trick at 39 years and 241 days in a 4-1 win over Mallorca.

Atlético was left in fifth place, 14 points off the pace of league leader Madrid which visits Athletic Bilbao later Wednesday.

